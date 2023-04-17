Whorlton Hall: Carer denies mocking patients for 'cheap laughs'
A carer has denied teasing and mocking patients at a secure hospital for what prosecutors called "cheap laughs".
Nine former workers at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Ryan Fuller, the fourth defendant to give evidence, faces 10 charges of ill treatment relating to five patients.
He told Teesside Crown Court staff would not "antagonise" patients as that led to incidents which "no-one wanted".
The court heard one woman was not verbal and would use Makaton sign language, although she used her own gestures and would get aggressive with staff when they did not understand her.
'Wasn't distressed'
Jurors were shown footage filmed by undercover reporter Olivia Davies, who posed as a new carer in January and February 2019, in which it is alleged Mr Fuller, 27, attempted to teach the woman how to make a V-sign.
Under questioning from his lawyer Christopher Knox, Mr Fuller denied it was "in any way" an attempt to "ill treat" the woman or cause her "any upset", adding: "She wasn't distressed at all."
He said the woman "didn't seem to be" interested in or following the conversation between Mr Fuller and Ms Davies.
Jurors were shown another video of Mr Fuller and a male patient posing for a picture appearing to put their middle fingers up, then dancing together.
Mr Fuller said the man had a "good sense of humour" but had a history of attempting to abscond, so staff wanted to "redirect" him if they felt, as Mr Fuller did on that occasion, that he was "trying to get away".
"Did you think you were doing anything wrong or ill treating him?" Mr Knox asked.
"No," Mr Fuller replied, adding he "got on well" with the man who "wasn't a serious guy".
'Violent and unpredictable'
In a clip filmed while another male patient was being restrained in a corridor, Mr Fuller could be seen removing the man's glasses and placing them on his own head, and also passing gum round to other members of staff, the court heard.
Mr Knox asked if either of those was an attempt to "humiliate" the man, to which Mr Fuller replied: "No."
He said he put the glasses on his head to keep them safe and while he accepted it might not have been the "best place" to pass round gum, he said doing so would take the attention off the man which might calm him down.
He also said the man, who was regularly violent and unpredictable, was calm a short while later which was "typical".
Mr Fuller is also accused of "threatening" an autistic woman with a preference for female carers that she would be looked after by men.
Mr Fuller said it was not a threat but a statement of fact because she had attacked her female carers and the only other staff who could monitor her were male.
Jurors were shown other footage of him appearing to demonstrate a restraint technique on a male patient.
Mr Fuller said the pair were joking and the man had lain down first to "mimic" being restrained.
"I was having a laugh and joke with him," Mr Fuller said, adding: "He seemed happy enough."
'Restraint not nice'
Another charge related to a man who required constant supervision by four staff and lived in a separate flat within the secure hospital.
He was accused of "mocking" the man, who went through a period of regularly attacking Mr Fuller, by using bad language towards him.
Mr Fuller said that was the way he and the man spoke to each other and the man enjoyed it and "laughed", adding: "I'd rather have that kind of relationship with him than walk in and get assaulted all the time.
Mr Fuller said the last thing staff would want to do was "upset" the patients as that would often have to lead to restraints.
"Nobody wants to wind anyone up, especially in Whorlton," Mr Fuller said, adding: "Lying on a hard floor for hours at an end restraining somebody is not nice."
'Cheap laugh'
Under cross-examination by prosecutor Anne Richardson, Mr Fuller admitted he liked to be, in her words, a "joker" who tried to lighten the mood for other staff by making them laugh but denied it was done at the expense of patients or to antagonise them.
"Are you a man who likes to get a rise out of patients to have a cheap laugh?" Ms Richardson asked.
"No," Mr Fuller replied.
He admitted asking a staff member to delete the picture of him and the patient swearing but said it was not because the patient had been upset.
Mr Fuller said he was a senior carer at that point and though the man swore "a lot every day", he didn't think the picture would be "classed as professional".
The court has heard Whorlton Hall had 17 bedrooms for people with extreme behavioural difficulties, many of whom were sectioned.
It closed in the wake of the Panorama documentary.
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 27, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
