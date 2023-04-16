Middlesbrough: A66 roadworks halted for Riverside game
- Published
A section of a major route through Middlesbrough will be closed for five nights but work will stop for a football match.
Improvement works on the A66 will be carried out from Monday on the eastbound carriageway to the A19 exit slip road behind Macmillan Academy.
Road closures will be in place from 21:00 BST to 06:00 BST the next day.
Work will not take place on Wednesday due to Middlesbrough FC's home game against Hull City.
The overnight closures will be in place on the following Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, ending on Saturday 22 April.
Resurfacing and restructuring has been scheduled for evenings to "minimise disruption", Middlesbrough Council said.
Diversion routes will be in place.
