Whorlton Hall: Nurse removed patient's CDs for safety
- Published
A nurse accused of removing a vulnerable patient's music for "punishment" said the possessions were taken for safety.
Nine former workers at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Karen McGee, the fourth defendant to give evidence, told Teesside Crown Court the man could use CDs as weapons.
She said the man was "extremely unpredictable" and would attack staff.
Jurors were shown video filmed by undercover reporter Olivia Davies which prosecutors claimed showed the nine accused being "cruel" to patients by making "threats" and "taunts".
The patients were sectioned and had "little or no control over their own life," prosecutor Anne Richardson previously said.
'Liked 1980s music'
Ms McGee faces two charges, one of which claims she "ill-treated" a male patient by ordering personal possessions be taken from his room as "punishment".
In the video, the man could be seen being restrained in a corridor by several staff after shouting, swearing and moving to attack one.
Ms McGee could be heard ordering items including "music" be removed from his room, with co-accused Sara Banner and Ms Davies then taking a CD player, clock and razors.
The court heard the man, who had extremely complex behavioural needs, really liked his CD players and 1980s music CDs.
Ms McGee said on previous occasions he had snapped CDs and tried to use them to attack staff and other patients.
She said he posed an especially high risk to women and was only supposed to be looked after by male carers, requiring constant supervision by two people.
'Understood his actions'
On one occasion he gave her a black eye, several times he kicked her legs and he also made multiple threats to "rape" her, the court heard.
Ms McGee's lawyer Josh Normanton asked if those incidents "affected" the way Ms McGee felt about the man.
"No it didn't," she replied.
When he was having an escalation, staff would take away anything he "could throw or use as a weapon", she said.
Once he calmed down he would always be given the items back, she said, and that could happen within minutes.
Mr Normanton said prosecutors might allege she took his music to "punish or antagonise him", to which Ms McGee replied: "No, why would I do that?"
She said it could be "tough going" for staff and she was "a human", and some of her comments to the man were for him to "take some responsibility for his actions".
She said she was "firm" with the man but he "had the capacity to understand his actions".
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill-treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 26, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
