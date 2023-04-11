Ormesby murder investigation: Maurice Bennett named by police
- Published
A Teesside man believed to have been murdered has been named by police.
Maurice Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived at a property in Oakrise, Ormesby, on Friday.
The 54-year-old's family said his death had left them devastated "beyond measure".
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday after being remanded at an earlier hearing.
In a statement released by Cleveland Police, Mr Bennett's loved ones said: "The tragic and sudden loss of Mozza has devastated our close family beyond measure.
"He was so loved and will be missed by so many.
"If anyone has any information that may assist police in their enquiries, we ask that they please come forward."
Police have not released further details of the circumstances around Mr Bennett's death.
