Hartlepool stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds, police have said.
Cleveland Police said an injured 44-year-old woman was found on Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, just after 20:00 BST on Friday.
The force said she was taken to James Cook University Hospital where her condition was "critical but stable".
A 40-year-old woman has been remanded in custody to appear before Teesside magistrates on Monday.
Another woman, aged 44, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear at the court.
The force added that a 41-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident remained in custody.
