Ormesby: Man charged with murder after 54-year-old man dies
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Middlesbrough.
Police were called to a property in Oakrise, Ormesby, on Friday evening.
The 54-year-old, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was launched, Cleveland Police said.
A 37-year-old man has since been charged with the man's murder and is due at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Anyone with information or with dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.