Hartlepool stabbing investigation: Woman, 40, critically injured
- Published
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a suspected stabbing, police say.
The 40-year-old was found at a property in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, just after 20:00 BST on Friday.
She was taken to the town's James Cook University Hospital with injuries caused by a bladed article, Cleveland Police said.
Two women, both aged 44, and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and officers remain at the scene.
Officers are appealing for witnesses of the incident or anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.