Hartlepool stabbing investigation: Woman, 40, critically injured

Brougham TerraceGoogle
Emergency teams attended Brougham Terrace on Friday, police said

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a suspected stabbing, police say.

The 40-year-old was found at a property in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, just after 20:00 BST on Friday.

She was taken to the town's James Cook University Hospital with injuries caused by a bladed article, Cleveland Police said.

Two women, both aged 44, and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and officers remain at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses of the incident or anyone with information to contact them.

