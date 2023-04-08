Hartlepool power station balls prompt beach survey
- Published
A survey is under way to map how many small balls have washed up on beaches across Teesside.
The balls, made from sponge and rubber, are used at Hartlepool nuclear power station to clean its cooling system, but some have ended up in the sea.
While harmless to the public, local environmental groups are concerned birds and marine life may consume them and so want to track their locations.
They have teamed up with operator EDF Energy for the initiative.
Tees Valley Wildlife Trust said data would be used to map where currents are depositing the balls and help the clean-up.
Taprogge balls are usually caught at the end of the cleaning process, but are sometimes released into the sea.
While releases are unusual nowadays, the trust said many balls remained.
There have been sightings on beaches in Redcar, Marske, Saltburn and Seaton, as well as further down the coast in North Yorkshire.
"There are a lot, they have been out there for years, and you can tell which are older because they are different shades of blue," said Jacky Watson, wilder coast officer with Tees Valley Wildlife Trust.
"They have been sat somewhere along the seabed and a big sea has got them and washed them out to shore," she added.
Local groups met the energy provider and they decided to work together to find out where the balls have washed up.
The firm already carries out weekly beach cleans.
It is hoped the initiative in Teesside will inspire similar work between heavy industry and community groups across the UK.
Tees Valley Wildlife Trust asks anyone who spots large numbers of balls to get in touch.
EDF Energy has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.