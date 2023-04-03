Fire service urges parents to discuss dangers of arson with children
- Published
A fire service has urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of starting fires ahead of the Easter holiday period.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said it was concerned about a possible increase in fires over the next three weeks.
The service said the county's east coast saw a rise in arson during the school holidays in previous years.
It said it was working with police and local councils to raise awareness.
CDDFRS's arson reduction manager Lee Aspery said deliberate fires damaged property and put "people's lives at risk".
"Our communities shouldn't have to put up with that, which is why we are doing everything we can to deal with deliberate setting of fires and keep people safe," he added.
The service said fires were often started in scrub and grasslands, but could also be lit in rubbish piles and back alleys.
Mr Aspery said he wanted residents and business to help reduce the risk.
"They can help prevent arson by ensuring waste is disposed of correctly and that wheelie bins are not left in public places longer than is necessary," he said.
He added that if people "see anyone they believe to be behaving anti-socially", they should report them to police.
Durham Police said it took deliberate fires "incredible seriously" and warned people that there would be consequences.
"When young people commit such a reckless act, it not only puts lives at risk, but ruins their future too when they end up with a criminal record," Insp Phil Carter said.
He added that while officers wanted "young people to enjoy themselves during the Easter holidays... anyone found to be setting a deliberate fire will be dealt with robustly".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.