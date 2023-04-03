Hartlepool firm starts consultation over redundancies
A manufacturing firm has begun consultations with staff over a number of planned redundancies.
The Expanded Metal Company in Longhill Industrial Estate, Hartlepool, informed affected workers by letter last week.
GMB union, which said up to 10 jobs could be cut, criticised bosses and said the restructuring was a "shocking move".
The company has declined to comment while consultations are ongoing.
It comes just weeks after workers staged a six-day walkout over pay and conditions at the Teesside firm.
Workers took the industrial action, prompting an offer of 7.5% and improved sick pay.
The firm operates from a 25,000 sq metre factory and produces materials for industries including construction, automotive and manufacturing.
GMB organiser Paul Clark said its members were "infuriated" following the planned cuts.
"This is a shocking move from the employer, an employer who has shown nothing but contempt towards their workforce over the last few months," he said.
"GMB will not accept these redundancies without a fight."
The Expanded Metal Company confirmed it had entered a consultation with those affected.
"The company will not be making further comment as this process is ongoing and sensitive to our employees," a spokesperson added.
