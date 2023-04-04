Middlesbrough sex worker violence: Forty women helped in campaign
More than 40 women have been helped by officers investigating rising reports of violence against sex workers in Middlesbrough, a police force says.
Cleveland Police, working with charity A Way Out, say more than 70 men found to be buying sex had been cautioned, arrested or charged since January.
The force has also recruited a sex worker liaison worker.
Det Insp Dan Cook said sex workers - who were often vulnerable - were targeted by "dangerous individuals".
He said some women had flagged down officers in the street to share their concerns.
'Safety, support and justice'
"We want to continue to ensure that anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence or violence can feel comfortable and confident enough to come forward and report it," he said.
"And to know that they will be fully supported throughout and any allegations thoroughly investigated. Every sex worker is entitled to safety, support and justice when they have been a victim of crime."
Police said calls relating to sex work had fallen in the Middlesbrough area, adding control room staff had been trained to assess the "risk and vulnerability" of sex workers.
