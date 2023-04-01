Blind Nadeem Mughal from Yarm reunited with stolen tandem
- Published
A blind cyclist has been reunited with his stolen bike after it was recovered during a police drugs raid.
Nadeem Mughal was with his cycling partner when his specially adapted tandem was taken from outside a supermarket in Billingham.
The 52-year-old from Yarm did not think he would see it again and was delighted when he was contacted by officers.
Cleveland Police said the bike was found at an address in Abingdon Road in Middlesbrough earlier this week.
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences and one also on suspicion of theft. They have all been bailed pending further inquiries.
Mr Mughal said: "I was shocked and angry when my bike was stolen.
"Bikes give me enjoyment and normality because I am blind. It has been amazing in improving my fitness and confidence. I never thought I would see the bike again.
"I am so grateful to the officers and Cleveland Police for getting it back for me."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.