Stockton death: Woman dies at house as two men arrested
Two people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a house.
The emergency services were called to Parkfield Way, Stockton at about 05:45 BST on Thursday.
The 35-year-old woman, who has not been named, had been already pronounced dead at the address, Cleveland Police said.
Two men, aged 53 and 54, were arrested and have been released on police bail. Officers said inquiries were continuing and the death was being treated as unexplained.
They said the woman had been identified and her family have been informed.
"Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this very difficult time," a spokesperson said.
