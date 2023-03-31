Man jailed for killing taxi driver in Middlesbrough speeding crash
- Published
A man who killed a taxi driver in a head-on car crash has been jailed.
James Hobson was speeding and on the wrong side of the road when he smashed into Malik Ameer Abbas' VW in Marton, Middlesbrough, in March 2022, Cleveland Police said.
Hobson, 33, was jailed for seven years and four months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Abbas' family said their hearts had been broken by his death.
Det Ch Insp Peter Carr said Hobson had been seriously injured in the crash but was "very lucky" not to be killed.
"Unfortunately Mr Abbas' family now have to live without their loved one for the rest of their lives as a result of Hobson's actions," Mr Carr said.
In a statement, Mr Abbas' family said the 27-year-old moved to the UK in 2013 to support his family back in Pakistan.
They said: "He had always looked after everyone.
"He had many plans and goals to achieve and was a very hardworking, honest person.
"No-one and nothing can fill the gap which he has left in our hearts and our family owing to his tragic death.
"As a family our hearts have been broken and we will never get over this."
Hobson was also banned from driving for 11 years and eight months.
