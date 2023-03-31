Jonathan Strang jailed for Justine Wedgwood death
A driver who drove into and killed a grandmother has been jailed.
Justine Wedgwood, 50, was walking along Boosbeck Road, in Skelton Green, in June when she was hit by Jonathan Strang, 34.
Strang admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years three months at Teesside Crown Court.
He was also banned from driving for three years and must pass an extended test before getting his licence back.
The family of Ms Wedgwood, who lived in Boosbeck, previously said they were "confused, lost and truly heartbroken" by her death.
