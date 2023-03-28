Darlington man's death prompts review into West Park Hospital care
A hospital trust is investigating the care a man received before he took his own life.
Matthew Gale, 37, died on 19 March, three weeks after admitting himself to West Park Hospital in Darlington.
His family said they wanted any potential public inquiry into other deaths at the trust to also look into the care Mr Gale received.
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust bosses said their "hearts go out" to Mr Gale's family and will hold a review.
Mr Gale, who lived in Darlington, had been suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts and wanted to receive help, his family said.
He had received treatment at the hospital, in Edward Pease Way, on various occasions since 2017.
However, they alleged there were some failures in his treatment at the hospital, which they believe led to his death on Mother's Day.
"It was complete pandemonium," said his twin brother James Gale.
"There was a complete lack of care."
Among the concerns, they said the trust did not show compassion while Mr Gale was admitted and opted to use methods of medication he did not want.
That included an injection which he had initially resisted having but his family said in the end he "gave up".
His family also claimed there had been inconsistencies in the advice given by staff in the days leading up to his death.
His mother Susan Gale said she was disturbed to discover her son being "allowed to come and go" without supervision.
That followed advice, his family said, that he should have been supervised when going out due to the type of medication he was on.
His mother said she had seen signs her son had been suicidal, which she claimed staff had failed to see.
Mr Gale had been on planned leave on the day of his death, meaning he was free to leave the hospital, but he had not been formally discharged.
Earlier this year the Care Quality Commission announced it would bring charges against the trust over alleged failures in the care of three separate patients.
Three teenagers died in the care of the trust's West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Last week Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald renewed calls for the government to carry out an independent judge-led inquiry into the deaths within the trust.
Minister for mental health Maria Caulfield did not rule out the possibility of an inquiry.
'Incredibly sad'
Mr Gale's family said they had been left "ruined" by his death and said his death should also be considered in any future inquiry into the trust.
"I don't want somebody else to go through what I am going through", Ms Gale added.
The NHS trust said an investigation into Mr Gales' care would take place.
A spokesperson said: "It is incredibly sad when someone under our care dies and we always carry out a full review of a person's care."
They said, while the trust was limited about what it say because of patient confidentiality, it "welcomed the opportunity" to involve Mr Gales' family in its review of his care and to discuss their concerns.
"Patient and carer experience is at the heart of our trust and we expect all staff to treat patients and their families with respect and compassion at all times," they added.
