Man hit by bus in Middlesbrough suffers serious head injuries
- Published
A man suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a bus in Middlesbrough town centre.
The 40-year-old was struck on Borough Road, near the junction with Melrose Street, at about 14:25 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to the town's James Cook University Hospital for treatment where he remains.
The road was closed for some time while officers conducted inquiries, with Cleveland Police appealing for witnesses to contact the force.
