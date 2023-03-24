Darlington stabbing: Woman charged after man attacked

The man was attacked at a home in Burnet Drive, Darlington, on Sunday morning

A woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed in a home.

A man in his 20s was left with serious injuries after the attack in Burnet Drive, Darlington, at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

A 31-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after being charged, Durham Police said.

Officers said the man was admitted to hospital with his injuries but had since been released.

