Darlington residents lived in fear over actions at house
- Published
A house that posed "significant issues" for neighbours because of tenants' anti-social behaviour has been shut.
Those living on Barningham Street, Darlington had to put up with disturbance and repeated drug-taking, said Durham Police.
The force and the borough council secured a closure order at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court this week.
It said the closure will "offer some well-deserved relief" to residents on the street.
Behaviour at the house had prompted several calls of concern to Durham Police.
Residents said there had been prolonged anti-social behaviour, and visitors using the property at all hours of the day.
'Selfish and reckless'
As part of the closure order, the property has been boarded up and will remain closed for the next three months.
Anyone who ignores the order could be fined or jailed for up to 51 weeks.
Neighbourhood Insp Dean Haythornthwaite said residents should not "have to live in fear" because of the "selfish and reckless actions" of others.
He said: "This is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.
"People have a right to live peacefully in their own homes, so we will always take action when people's quality of life is being adversely affected by the actions of certain individuals".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.