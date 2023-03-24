Restoration work starts on Hartlepool arson-hit chapel
Work is starting to transform an arson-hit Grade II-listed former Methodist chapel into a luxury hotel.
Wesley Church, in Hartlepool's Victoria Road, was built in 1873 but was extensively damaged by a fire in 2017.
The chapel, owned by property developer Jomast, will be redeveloped in partnership with the council using money from the government's Town Deal to fund the conservation work.
The £4m project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
It will see the building - one of the largest chapels in north-east England - transformed into a 36-bedroom boutique hotel with a combined bar and restaurant.
Hartlepool Council says the development will create 55 full-time jobs once the hotel is running.
The local authority has agreed to help pay for the work because of the difference between the cost of the restoration needed to restore the chapel and its commercial end-value.
The council said the Town Deal investment would be used to fund the work.
'Much-needed jobs'
Hartlepool Borough Council managing director Denise McGuckin said: "We are delighted that work on this scheme is now starting.
"This is a key part of the council's Town Centre Masterplan and will bring much-needed jobs and investment into the heart of Hartlepool."
Work will include making the building structurally safe and installing a new roof, with restoration of ironwork and the listed stone masonry.
Adam Hearld, from Jomast, said: "We now look forward to commencing the development works which will bring this former chapel back to life in the form of an exceptional boutique hotel and accompanying retail and leisure units.''
The Victorian Society had previously listed the property in a top 10 of the UK's most endangered buildings.
