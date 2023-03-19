Darlington council asks people to report dog poo via app
A council hoping to stop bins overflowing with dog waste is urging residents to report it via an app.
Darlington Borough Council said more than 1,000 bins were routinely emptied, but some bins filled up more quickly with dog waste.
"We know it can be unsightly to see a full or overflowing bin," Andy Keir, from the council, said.
A feature has now been added to its mobile phone app to alert council staff to a full bin.
Residents have also been encouraged to upload a picture showing the problem to identify problem spots.
The council said the information will be sent directly to its "street scene" team for investigation by officers.
Mr Keir, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for local services, said: "People can tell us where there is a problem straight away and we can then ensure it is dealt with more quickly.
"Cleaning up after your dog is a legal requirement and we're currently reminding dog owners and walkers to make sure they pick up after their pets."
Mr Keir said he was reminding residents that they can use any bin, including household bins, to dispose of dog waste.
The council said the introduction of the feature on its app will contribute to its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050.
