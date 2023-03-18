Minister will not to commit to reopening Leamside Line
- Published
A government minister failed to commit to the reopening of a mothballed rail line which campaigners argue could free up space on the network.
A proposal to reopen the 21-mile long Leamside Line, which runs between Pelaw, Gateshead and Tursdale, County Durham has been the subject of debate.
Labour MPs previously said it "would bring massive benefits", reconnecting many towns.
But Conservative MP Richard Holden said viability studies were under way.
The North West Durham MP and minister for local transport said he was "really interested" in the plans to restore the line but there would need to be a form of "benefit to cost ratio".
It followed Labour's claims that the party would push ahead with plans if it gets in power, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Asked whether the government could commit to the funding of the Leamside Line, Mr Holden told the LDRS: "When Labour tell us how they will find the money to do it then I will be all onside with it.
"What I am really interested in is having a look at it. We have a study going on at the moment and it is going to be reporting in the next few weeks on the benefit to cost ratio of that".
Mr Holden said hundreds of thousands of pounds had been spent on transport in the north-east, including on improvements to the A1, A19 and Blyth to Ashington rail line.
"If I can get cash here and it works for taxpayers then I will get it here, but it has to be on that best benefit to cost ratio", he said.
"I want the money to go where it is best used in our local and regional transport network and I will make sure it happens wherever I can."
As part of proposals to reopen the line, it is thought Tyne and Wear Metro trains may be able to operate on part of the line via Washington.
The rail extension, known as the Washington Metro loop, would create new stations in Follingsby, Washington North and Washington South.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.