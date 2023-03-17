Jodey Whiting: Court of Appeal grants new benefit death inquest
The mother of a disabled woman who killed herself after her benefits were cut has won a legal battle for a new inquest into her daughter's death.
Jody Whiting, 42, from Stockton, died in February 2017 - days after her disability benefits were stopped by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
A coroner ruled her death was suicide, but her mother, Joy Dove, wants a new inquest to look at the DWP's impact.
The judge said it was "desirable in the interests of justice".
Ms Dove had challenged a ruling by two High Court judges in June, who refused to order a new inquest.
She took her fight to the Court of Appeal, where judges heard her case in January and have now ruled that a new inquest should take place.
Lady Justice Whipple, sitting with Lord Justice Lewis and Lord Justice William Davis, said the public had a "legitimate interest" in knowing whether Ms Whiting's death was connected with the abrupt stopping of her benefits.
The coroner at the original inquest, which lasted 37 minutes, recorded a verdict of suicide but Ms Dove's lawyers argued it did not investigate "whether any acts or omissions of the DWP caused or contributed to Ms Whiting's death".
They said there was fresh evidence of "multiple, significant failings" by the DWP which was not considered by the coroner at the first inquest.
This is a breaking news story.
