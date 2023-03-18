Piece of history buried on site of Middlesbrough nightclub
- Published
A book documenting the history of a renowned nightclub has been buried in the foundations where it once stood.
The Cornerhouse in Middlesbrough, which opened in the 90s, has been razed ahead of a £34m redevelopment of the town's rail station.
Phil Saunders was spurred on by a friend to bury his book This Club Could Be Your Life on the former club site.
"It's great that there'll forever be a piece of Cornerhouse history on the site," he said.
The club, affectionately known for its "Sumo" nights, closed for the last time in 2010, remaining vacant until its demolition last year.
Mr Saunders was said to have had an "influential hand" in its success and the success of neighbouring venue The Empire over the years.
But after finding out about its demolition, one of his peers persuaded him to leave a unique, lasting legacy.
He said: "Burying the book was the idea of a friend of mine. It started as a joke."
This week, a copy of his book was laid into the concrete foundations of the new development.
"History is massively important and I love the fact we've given a small nod to the Cornerhouse while getting on with this vital project," Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said.
"I know the club meant so much to people and Phil's book does a great job of documenting what made it so special."
The multi-million pound redevelopment of Middlesbrough Railway Station is a joint project between Network Rail, Middlesbrough Council and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
