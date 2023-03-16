Stack Middlesbrough shipping container plaza to go ahead
- Published
Plans to create a plaza of street food stalls, bars and a stage for live entertainment from 25 shipping containers have been approved.
Proposals for Stack Middlesbrough - which will be based where the A66 flyover meets Exchange Square - were first unveiled at the end of 2022.
Middlesbrough councillors agreed to allow the pop-up scheme in the town for three years.
The firm behind the plans said it would be "a huge asset" for Middlesbrough.
The Danieli Group also runs Stack Seaburn, with plans to open sites in Durham and Bishop Auckland.
CEO Neill Winch said he was delighted the scheme had been approved by planners.
"We know that Stack Middlesbrough will be a huge asset to the area and bring a new dimension to the town's leisure offering," he said.
The site will make use of space left by the demolition of Slam nightclub, left empty since 2016, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Exchange Square has been undergoing redevelopment through the £640,000 High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project.
'Punching above'
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said: "Stack has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to its other North East sites and we can look forward to more of the same in Middlesbrough.
"This latest investment in our food and drink offer shows once again that we're punching above our weight and turning our town centre around bit by bit.
"We have a fantastic summer of events on the way and it's brilliant news that Stack can be a part of it."
A licensing application has also been submitted.
Stack bosses want permission to serve alcohol and play music from 10am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.
