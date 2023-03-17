Cleveland Police needs to improve crime investigation
A troubled police force has made improvements but needs to get better at preventing and investigating crimes, inspectors have said.
Cleveland Police was placed in special measures in 2019 but HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said it had got better.
It said there were "concerns" around keeping people safe and reducing crime.
Chief Constable Mark Webster said he was pleased but work needed to be done.
In its latest Police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (Peel) review, the force was ranked as good in recording crime data, adequate in its treatment of the public and disrupting serious organised crime, requires improvement in investigating crime, protecting vulnerable people and developing a positive workplace and inadequate in preventing crime.
HMICFRS inspector Andy Cooke said improvements had been made since Mr Webster took over in April 2022 with the force enjoying "greater stability".
"However, I still have some concern about its performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime," Mr Cooke said, adding the force remained in the inspectorate's "enhanced monitoring stage".
He said Cleveland had "significantly improved its crime recording" but "still needs to get better at investigating reported crimes", adding: "The challenges facing Cleveland Police shouldn't be underestimated but I am optimistic that the trajectory and pace of improvement will continue this year."
Mr Webster said: "I am pleased Cleveland Police has been recognised for the significant improvements we have achieved and that we no longer have the label of the worst performing force.
"We have more to do to address all the issues the force faces, but improvements are being made to the service we provide to the public every day right across the force."
He said one of the force's first changes had been to introduce "identifiable" and "named visible leaders" for communities in Stockton, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland to speak to.
Mr Webster said there was also a new "prevention command" which was "providing a strong focus on reducing offending and harm with the aim of seeing fewer victims and fewer offences by addressing the underlying causes".
He said the force was also improving at identifying vulnerable people with its control room supported by people specialising in domestic abuse and mental health.
