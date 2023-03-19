County Durham beauty spot damaged by off-road vehicles
A beauty spot popular with walkers and cyclists is being damaged by off-road vehicles, say councillors.
Doctors Gate at Hamsterley Forest, near Bishop Auckland, has faced "significant" damage from vehicles in recent months.
Durham County Council said it was ramping up measures to tackle the illegal activity.
A ban on all motor vehicles has been granted for two years, following a six-month trial.
The restriction, known as a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO), can lead to a maximum penalty of £1,000, if breached.
"The use of unauthorised vehicles in this area is not only illegal, it has damaged the natural environment," said John Shuttleworth, cabinet member for highways, rural communities and community safety.
He said the area was visited by thousands of people each year with many using it for cycling, horse riding and walking.
Signs have been installed at access points to warn people that unauthorised vehicular use is illegal.
Mr Shuttleworth urged people to heed the ban "so the forest's natural habitat can recover" and vowed that transgressors would be penalised.
Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said those "causing a nuisance" should "think twice about the risk they pose to a forest we all love".
She said the intervention was an important step to stop illegal activity "once for and for all" at Doctors Gate.
"I hope Durham Constabulary and nearby landowners can work together and prevent further damage," she added.
The council said it was contacting landowners to identify the areas where drivers had been accessing the land and was working with Durham Police.
Sgt Steve Down said the TTRO had already "proved successful" in reducing anti-social behaviour.
"We are continuing to use a range of methods to enforce the order and identify repeated offenders who pose a danger towards visitors and wildlife," he said.
He added that drivers who ignore the warnings should "expect to have your vehicle seized and face prosecution".
