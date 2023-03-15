Thieves steal oxygen tank from man's wheelchair in Middlesbrough
An oxygen tank was stolen from the back of a man's wheelchair, police said.
The 63-year-old man was on College Road in Middlesbrough at 13:00 on Tuesday when he was approached by three males.
Cleveland Police said the three were believed to be teenagers and they appealed for witnesses.
Two of the suspects were described as wearing blue trapper style hats while the third wore a grey hat in the same style. One was wearing a wax jacket and the other a bomber jacket.
