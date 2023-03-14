Whorlton Hall took massive toll on staff, court hears
- Published
A hospital for vulnerable patients took a "massive toll" on those working there, a court heard.
Nine workers were charged with 27 offences after an undercover BBC documentary was filmed at Whorlton Hall, County Durham, in 2019.
Teesside Crown Court has heard how patients with learning disabilities were verbally abused and mocked by staff.
The jury was told staff injuries were a "major feature" of working there.
The defendants, six men and three women, deny mistreating patients.
BBC reporter Olivia Davies went undercover at the 17-bed hospital near Barnard Castle for a Panorama documentary.
The specialist unit for people with complex needs, which has since closed, was privately run but funded by the NHS.
'Battle-hardened'
Jonathan Walker, representing defendant Sarah Banner, asked Ms Davies if she had become "battle-hardened" by the working environment at the unit.
Ms Banner, from Newton Aycliffe, faces three charges of ill-treatment of a patient.
Mr Walker asked Ms Davies whether "Whorlton Hall took a massive toll on people who worked there".
She agreed and accepted that some staff quit after working at the hospital for one day.
"Sarah Banner was battle-hardened to that environment, wasn't she?" Mr Walker continued.
"Battle-hardened by a period of a year or so more than you.
"Battle-hardened by numerous injuries [she received] at Whorlton Hall, because that was a major feature of working at Whorlton Hall."
Ms Davies agreed and added that working there was "really hard".
The court previously heard "cruel and abusive" attitudes of staff had been uncovered in the film.
Prosecutor Anne Richardson had said The Crown "does not suggest that the defendants were ill treating all of the residents all of the time".
The accused face the following number of charges of ill-treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sarah Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 26, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two, plus one count of wilful neglect
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.