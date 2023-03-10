Durham gritter driver praised for helping Cockfield snow-stuck car
A motorist who got stranded in heavy snowfall has praised a gritter driver for leading her to safety.
Kate Ferguson was travelling from Newcastle when she became stuck on a hill several miles from her home in Cockfield, County Durham, on Thursday.
After about half an hour, while she was deliberating trying to walk home or sleep in the car, a Durham County Council gritter stopped to help.
Ms Ferguson said the driver "went well beyond what he needed to" to aid her.
Ms Ferguson, 58, left her home at about 17:00 GMT to go to see the band Turin Brakes perform in Newcastle, at which points the roads were clear.
She left Newcastle at about 23:00 but started getting into difficulty near Bishop Auckland with her rear-wheel drive BMW struggling.
She said she considered staying in a hotel but the roads looked passable so she carried on to get home.
Shortly after turning off the A688 near Raby Castle her car became totally stuck, Ms Ferguson said, adding: "The visibility was poor, snow was sticking to the windscreen."
While she was considering her options, a gritter stopped next to her and the driver asked her if she needed help.
He laid grit behind her car so she could get some traction to start moving again and then led her the two miles home where she finally arrived at about 02:30.
Ms Ferguson, who works as a virtual personal assistant, told the BBC: "He was so kind, smiley and calm, all things I was not.
"A lot of people wag fingers and would say I shouldn't have attempted [to drive home] and maybe I shouldn't have but he did not do any of that, he just sorted it.
"I would like to give him a big hug, saying thank you just doesn't do it justice, he was amazing and went well beyond what he needed to do."
Durham County Council has been approached for comment.
