Two men arrested over rape at Middlesbrough house party
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape at house party in Middlesbrough.
It happened during the early hours of Sunday at a property in Bush Street.
A 31-year-old man remains in police custody and a 32-year-old man has been released pending further inquires, Cleveland Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was at the gathering, or anyone with information, to contact Middlesbrough CID or Crimestoppers.
No further information has been released.
