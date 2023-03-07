Barnard Castle: Man charged with murder of Jane Collinson
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Barnard Castle.
Emergency services were called to Bowes Lyon Court in the County Durham market town at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
Jane Collinson, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said, and her family is being supported by specialist officers.
A 60-year-old local man is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Wednesday.
