Residents' fears over Bishop Auckland bus station plans
- Published
Residents in Bishop Auckland fear a new bus station could be prioritised over improving its high street.
It said a "thriving and attractive hub" would help attract more visitors.
But some residents who attended a public consultation at the town hall said it had become a "ghost town".
Philip Brown said the town's offering needed to improve first: "I have seen shops close but not many open.
"Eventually it could be a step in the right direction but only if they sort the shops out. It needs some regeneration but it's got to be done the right way."
Plans for the bus station include eight bus stands, improved passenger information boards and seating areas as well as three entrances and exits and a kiosk area.
The council said it would also see improved facilities for passengers, such as an accessible toilet and parent and child facilities.
It would be constructed as part of the council's £11m grant from the government's Future High Streets Fund.
Brian and Janet Lamb said they believed the development could end up being a catalyst for redevelopment in the town.
"The current bus station is inadequate, it doesn't serve its purpose and it's in a state of disrepair," said Mrs Lamb.
"We knew that this would attract a lot of negative response, with people preferring the money be used elsewhere, but the town is starting to improve."
Despite mixed views on the bus station at the meeting, some said parking charges should be scrapped before a new car park is built.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that sites in and around the town charge up to 60p for two hours parking.
George and Linda Campbell said there is already enough car parking in the town.
Mr Campbell said: "We walked past 12 buildings on the high street and only three were open.
"The only way we're going to get people back into town is to stop charging parking fees."
Residents and businesses can take part in the consultation online until 12 March.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.