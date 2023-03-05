Darlington school for autistic pupils approved by government
A free school will be built to ensure children with special educational needs and disabilities get the help they need earlier.
Darlington Borough Council's bid for the facility to support pupils with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has been approved by the government.
Up to 48 full-time places will be provided for pupils aged 11-19.
Cabinet member for young people Jon Clarke said there was a "growing need" for specialist places in the area.
"Having a purpose built new special school will mean more families will be able to access the right support nearer to where they live and continue their education within their local community," he said.
Some parents have reportedly given up their jobs to look after their children because of a lack of support, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In February a BBC report found many special schools were overcrowded and oversubscribed.
'Falls short'
On Thursday the Department for Education published its long-awaited improvement plan to provide high-quality, early support to children across England.
Current provision has been criticised for not being consistent across the country.
Work will now begin to identify a sponsor to run the Darlington school with the final decision resting with the Secretary of State for Education.
The town's Conservative MP Peter Gibson said it was a "huge investment, bringing a much-needed additional specialist resource".
It would also relieve pressure on existing special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision, he added.
However, campaigners and education bosses have warned the government's plan to assess children's needs and help them access support more quickly "falls short" of the urgent reforms needed.
School leaders welcomed the plans, but said the "desperately needed" new schools "will take years to build".
