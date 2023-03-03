Darlington: Illegal vapes and cigarettes seized during shop raids
Illegal cigarettes and over-strength vapes have been seized during raids on two shops in Darlington.
An operation into the suspected supply of illicit goods also found children as young as 12 being sold vapes.
Easy Shop, on Victoria Road, and Neasham Road Mini Market were issued with premises closure notices, forcing them to shut for three months.
Three men, aged 43, 38, and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit goods.
A 35-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and obstructing police.
All have been released under investigation.
A quantity of illegal cigarettes and vapes were found during a search of Easy Shop, carried out jointly by police and trading standards officers.
The joint operation, between Durham Constabulary and Darlington trading standards officers, was carried out over several days.
Det Con Martin Rowell said: "Illicit and dangerous tobacco and vapes can not only cause serious harm to people's health, but the proceeds are often invested into organised crime and can help fund more serious and violent offences.
"Supplying these products to underage children can also open them up to potential exploitation and criminality - if you are doing this, then you can expect a visit from us."
Councillor Mike Renton, from Darlington Borough Council, said: "People might think they are getting cheap products, but actually it harms the community as it supports organised crime and affects law-abiding businesses, not to mention the health dangers involved."
