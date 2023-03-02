Van driver dead and two injured after Billingham crash
A van driver has died and two further people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles.
The 46-year-old man died from his injuries after the crash, on Thames Road, Billingham, at about 13:15 GMT on Thursday.
He had been driving a Ford Transit when it became involved in a crash with a Citroen C3.
A man, 50, and woman, 44, who were in the car, were taken to the James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough.
They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Cleveland Police said.
A spokesperson for the force added that its "condolences are with the man's family at this time".
It has urged anyone with information to get in touch.
