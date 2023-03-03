Norton road changes backed in bid to attract visitors
- Published
A 20mph speed limit and one-way system are to be introduced in a Teesside town in a bid to make it more pedestrian-friendly.
The changes will be brought in on Norton's High Street and South Road, Stockton Borough Council said.
Puffin crossings, more parking and an extended bus lane on Norton Road will also be included in the scheme.
The authority received one objection over the lower speed limit and raised crossings designed to slow vehicles.
Councillor Lisa Evans told the council's appeals and complaints committee the authority was taking the steps following "quite a few complaints about vehicles driving through green lights" at existing puffin crossings in the area "with subsequent near misses for residents and their children".
"We've also had complaints about the small minority of irresponsible drivers deliberately showing off by driving at high speeds," she added
'Drive growth'
Principal transport officer Jonathan Kibble said the measures had "potential road safety benefits" but were not being introduced in response to accidents.
He explained they would sit alongside wider changes to the town centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The feedback we've had from residents, and the reason the scheme has developed, was to create a greater pedestrian area, support the night-time economy, provide more structured parking opportunities within that area and essentially to drive growth and visitors."
Objector Keith Mason agreed with the new one-way system but took issue with the 20mph speed limit as he said there was "very little excessive speed down the High Street".
He also queried the proposed ramp heights.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.