Teesside Airport expansion plans to go ahead
Councillors have backed an expansion to Teesside Airport which they heard would create hundreds of jobs.
Darlington Council's planning committee agreed to the £25m aircraft maintenance site which applicant Willis Aviation said would create up to 300 jobs.
Fifteen objections were received with some residents concerned over the size of the planned five hangars.
Conservative councillor Gerald Lee, who supported the proposal, said it would "open Darlington to the world".
Plans show the new facility will be built on land to the west of the main terminal building, originally earmarked for 350 homes before it was bought as part of a deal to bring the airport back into public ownership in 2019.
Some residents objected to the plans with concerns over the hangars, set to be built 200m (656ft) away from some gardens, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Teesside Airport forms part of the Freeport site in the region, with the latest plans forming part of its expansion.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the decision was "another big step forward" for the airport.
'Great leap'
"I have always said that for our airport to truly flourish, it must be about more than just holiday flights - and we are delivering just that," he said.
"Willis is making a huge commitment to Teesside and today marks another great leap in securing our airport's future.
"When we launched the UK's first and largest Freeport, we did so on the promise it would create well-paid jobs for local people and that is exactly what this investment will do."
Labour councillor Ian Haszeldine questioned the need for the development because of the loss of potential agricultural land.
"This could be potentially life-saving land in two years' time," he said.
"I'm not against it I just think it's in the wrong place and the wrong size," he said.
Despite concerns, the proposal was voted to go ahead.
