Middlesbrough assets transfer going ahead despite council protest
- Published
A plan to transfer public sites worth £14.7m into the control of a mayor will go ahead despite councillors' objections.
The government said it would press on with a mayoral development corporation (MDC) in Middlesbrough, led by the Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.
Labour members of Middlesbrough Council had voted against what they called a "smash and grab" of assets.
Mr Houchen claims the MDC will speed up redevelopment and regeneration.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it was working with the Tees Valley Combined Authority, headed by the Conservative Mr Houchen, on the requested transfer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A DLUHC spokesman said on Tuesday: "The Middlesbrough development corporation is still going ahead and was created yesterday."
The town's Labour MP Andy McDonald called the decision a "scandalous denial of democracy", adding: "This development corporation is not needed.
"Middlesbrough will not benefit from this unnecessary layer of bureaucracy."
The sites set to be transferred included:
- Car parks on Station Street, Amber Street, Buxton Street and at the former Jurys Inn, which have a combined 313 spaces
- Units under the A66 along Wilson Street
- The Crown pub and three other buildings on Linthorpe Road
- Civic Centre
- Broadcasting House Enterprise Centre and freehold of the Sainsbury's site
- Middlesbrough bus station
- Middlehaven, Middlesbrough Dock and surrounding land equating to almost 40 acres earmarked for mixed use development
As part of the proposals, £18m of investment is lined up for the town.
Labour councillors and Mr McDonald have argued the money should be available to the council, regardless of whether an MDC was set up.
A number of non-Labour councillors and independent mayor for Middlesbrough Andy Preston had written to the government in support of the MDC proposal.
On Friday, 16 Labour councillors refused to back proposals to support the creation of the MDC, defeating the 12 in favour.
Mr Houchen said Labour's objection was "outrageous" but he was "pleased" to have the government's backing.
"We now have a fighting chance of reversing Labour's attempt to block much-needed investment in Middlesbrough and the regeneration of sites like Gresham and Middlehaven," he said.
"While it's not yet a done deal, I'd like to place on record my thanks to all non-Labour councillors who have written to government to get our plans to transform Middlesbrough with new investment moving forward once again."
A similar scheme for Hartlepool was supported by Hartlepool Borough Council.
