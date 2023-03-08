Rare Middlesbrough football shirt sells for almost £20,000
A rare Middlesbrough football shirt dating back more than 130 years has sold for almost £20,000
Auctioneers said the jersey was thought to date from about 1886 to 1890 and was "possibly the oldest example of a shirt from a league club still in one piece".
The shirt has polka dot collar and cuffs and an embroidered MFC badge and club motto Erimus - "We Shall Be".
Graham Budd Auctions said there was a lot of interest in the top which went to a private collector for £19,840.
Middlesbrough later switched to blue shirts before adopting red at the turn of the 20th Century.
The top had had an estimate of £15,000 to £20,000.
Made by Middlesbrough shirt maker E Banks, it was described as in excellent condition with areas of brown spotting and a repaired tear on the right breast.
The auction firm added: "The trim is exceptional, a blue-and-white polka dot round the collar and buttons to complement the light blue needlework on the badge, [the shirt is] made from flannelette like some Victorian dress shirt which, without the badge, it could well be mistaken for."
