Durham WhatsApp group leads police to arson suspects
- Published
A group of would-be detectives on WhatsApp has been praised for helping trace two suspected arsonists within minutes of a 999 being made.
Durham Police received reports of a barn on fire in Staindrop on Friday.
Call handlers alerted the Teesdale Rural Watch WhatsApp group, which then supplied real-time information to officers on the suspects' whereabouts.
Two boys, aged 12 and 15, were arrested and interviewed just 37 minutes after the fire was reported.
Hundreds of volunteers "sprang to action", police said.
Information supplied by the Rural Watch members allowed a police drone operator to locate the suspects.
Three groups, which are not run by the constabulary but include officers as members, operate across Teesdale, Weardale and Middleton-in-Teesdale.
Police said shared information had helped find everything from missing people to lost sheep and stolen vehicles.
The group "continues to be invaluable to police the rural area," Insp Ed Turner said.
"Once again, our Rural Watch members have demonstrated how effective this type of real-time intelligence is and are paving the way for helping us to help them.
"I want to thank them for their continued support and commitment. Long may it continue."
Durham Police said its inquiries were continuing.
