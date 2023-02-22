Craig Hetherington: Anniversary of disappearance sees fresh appeal
The mother of a man who vanished 20 years ago says the thought she may never see him again makes her "sadder every day".
Craig Hetherington, from Guisborough, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 22 February 2003 on a night out in Middlesbrough.
The final confirmed sighting was at 01:00 outside The Cornerhouse nightclub, on Albert Road.
The then 22-year-old was a Teesside University engineering student.
On the anniversary of his disappearance, his mum Sandra Flintoft said "not a day goes by that I don't think of him".
"Every special day like birthdays, Mother's Day, and Christmas when families choose to be together, I wonder where he is and if he is alive, whether he is thinking of us.
"The older I get the sadder it becomes at the thought that I might never see him again or get to know what happened to him."
Sandra and Mr Hetherington's step-father, Alan, are being supported by the Missing People charity as they launch a fresh appeal for information.
In the weeks following his disappearance, police said there had been no reported sightings and no money had been taken from his bank account.
The following year, his photograph was printed on milk cartons available all over the country.
Mr Hetherington is described as 6ft 2ins (190cm) with blue eyes and small scars on the side of his left eye and on his forehead.
In 2007, his mum saw a man of similar appearance in the background of a BBC television report covering floods in Leeds city centre but officers were unable to trace him.
Information can be given anonymously though the Missing People website.
