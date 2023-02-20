Woman, 78, dies in Middlesbrough crash
- Published
A woman has died following a crash involving two vehicles in Middlesbrough.
The collision, which involved a Volvo XC40 and a Nissan Micra, happened at 11:08 GMT on Sunday on Stainton Way.
Cleveland Police has confirmed that the 78-year-old woman died at the scene and an investigation into the circumstances is under way.
The road was closed to traffic for several hours while the emergency services attended the scene.
A police spokesperson said their "thoughts are with her family" at this "extremely difficult time".
The force has urged anyone who might have information to make contact.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.