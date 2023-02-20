Middlesbrough home of 'nightmare neighbours' shut down
Neighbours say prostitution, drug-dealing and all-night parties at a Middlesbrough property had made their lives hell.
Some have described how they were "mentally tortured" living near the flat on Fallows Court in the town centre.
The property has now been shut down after a raid by Cleveland Police on 13 January.
Four people have been charged with possession with intent to supply.
Residents said the problems started last in February 2022 at the flat, which was owned by the housing company Thirteen.
One neighbour told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she saw sex workers fighting, crack-pipes, needles and condoms discarded everywhere, dogs running wild, and human faeces on the green.
She said: "You wouldn't believe what we have seen. On Christmas day there were queues along the front for drug drop-offs. I didn't have a Christmas this year, they were fighting, arguing, and taking drugs."
Another neighbour, Ann-Marie, 46, said: "If you haven't experienced it you don't realise how much of a nightmare it is. We didn't know who was coming or going or who was hanging about."
'Get rid of the troublemakers'
Insp Darren Birkett from Cleveland Police said: "This kind of behaviour has a huge impact on the community and makes lives an absolute misery. We are committed to tackling issues raised by residents."
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said: "The message is crystal clear - if you're enduring this sort of vile anti-social behaviour, speak to us in confidence and we'll take the action needed to get rid of the troublemakers."
Thirteen Housing Group's executive director of customer services, David Ripley, said that keeping customers safe in their homes and neighbourhoods was a priority.
