North East Ambulance Service workers walk out on strike
- Published
Ambulance workers are striking across the North East in the fourth day of industrial action, with crews only responding to life-threatening calls.
More than 750 workers who are members of the GMB union walked out at 06:00 GMT on Monday.
Staff are "furious" at the government's 4% pay award and attempts to "smear" strike action, the union said.
The action is expected to last until 05:59 GMT on Tuesday, with the public urged to "use services wisely".
The decision to respond to category one calls only was "a substantial change from previous strike days", North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) chief operating officer Stephen Segasby said.
"We will do all we can to keep our patients safe," he added.
"As with the other periods of action, we are putting contingencies in place to maximise our available resources.
"However, we are expecting a significant impact on our services, which will limit our ability to respond to patients who are not at immediate threat of losing a life or limb."
GP surgeries, pharmacies and urgent treatment services will still be open, he said.
Thousands of GMB members across seven other ambulance services in England and Wales are also taking action.
Rachel Harrison, the union's national secretary, said: "Ministers seem to think GMB members will be fobbed off by pretending this year's cost of living crisis hasn't happened. They are wrong.
"The government could easily get these strikes suspended, so why are they leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer?"
She said the government should talk with the unions and "make a decent offer".
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has pointed to warnings from the Bank of England against pay increases due to inflation.
"I have held constructive talks with the trade unions on pay and affordability and continue to urge them to call off the strikes," he said.
"It is time for the trade unions to look forward and engage in a constructive dialogue."
