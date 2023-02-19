Middlesbrough home shut down amid prostitution and drugs claims
- Published
A house in Middlesbrough has been shut down by police amid claims it was used for prostitution and drug-taking.
Residents living near the property in Fallows Court said they felt "mentally tortured" and regularly found crack pipes over the last year.
Cleveland Police has shut down the house, owned by housing firm Thirteen, for three months.
During a police raid on 13 January, drugs, believed to be cocaine, and a firearm were recovered, police said.
A woman and three men have been charged with possessing a firearm and intent to supply drugs.
Town mayor, Andy Preston, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that residents were subjected to "round-the-clock abuse, drug dealing and violence".
One resident said: "We have been tortured mentally. I am down with PTSD, stress and anxiety.
"You wouldn't believe what we have seen.
"On Christmas Day there were queues along the front for drug drop-offs."
Speaking about the house closure, Insp Darren Birkett of Cleveland Police said: "This kind of behaviour has a huge impact on the community and makes residents' lives an absolute misery."
David Ripley, executive director of customer services for the housing group, said that keeping customers safe in their homes and neighbourhoods was a main priority.