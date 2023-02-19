Cleveland Way: Team of 21 mountain rescuers aid stranded walker
- Published
A 21-strong team of mountain rescuers came to the aid of man stranded on the Cleveland Way National Trail.
The Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team was called out at midday on Saturday after a man had injured his ankle near Carlton-in-Cleveland.
The team was able to find the walker after his friend gave their location using the What3Words app.
He was given pain relief and the team carried him 2,000ft (600m) to a Land Rover which took him to hospital.
The rescue took two-and-a-half hours.
A spokesman for the rescue team said: "Many thanks to everyone at Beak Hills Farm who as usual were kind enough to put up with the disruption caused due to our parking and for access across their land.
"Twenty-one team members were involved for approximately 2.5 hours plus return travel time and yet more time for those involved in preparing the vehicle and equipment for future call-outs."