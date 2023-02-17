Cook fire: Man charged with arson after cars burnt out

Milburn Street
Milburn Street in Crook, County Durham, was cordoned off on Sunday

A man has been charged with 10 counts of arson after several cars were set on fire in a County Durham town.

People in Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook, County Durham, were awoken by flames and smoke on Sunday.

A 39-year-old man from Sunderland will appear at magistrates' court on Saturday charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, Durham Police said.

A 42-year-old man arrested on Tuesday remains on police bail.

The charged man is in custody and is expected to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.