Darlington motorbike crash: Man charged after pedestrian dies
- Published
A man has been charged after a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a motorbike.
Emergency crews were called to Freeman's Place in Darlington town centre last Saturday evening.
The man died at the scene and the injured rider was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
A man, aged 27 from Darlington, was arrested when he was released from hospital on Thursday and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He appeared before magistrates in Peterlee on Friday and was remanded in custody, and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on 17 March.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.