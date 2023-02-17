Hartlepool cannabis farm 'so hot' police had to leave room
A commercial-sized cannabis farm spread across a property with a room "so hot" police had to leave has been uncovered on Teesside.
Officers raided an address in York Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday morning, where 810 plants were found with an estimated street value of £700,000.
The electrics inside were so dangerous specialists from Northern Powergrid were called to make it safe.
A 36-year-old man has been charged, Cleveland Police said.
The force has released drone footage which showed a heat map of the property.
Once the location was made safe officers were able to access the building to dismantle the farm and remove the plants.
